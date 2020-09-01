Wolf Administration announces all assisted living residences, personal care homes, and private intermediate care facilities have completed universal baseline COVID-19 testing

Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced today that all assisted living residences, personal care homes and private intermediate care facilities have completed universal baseline COVID-19 testing.

To date, 100% of the 1,363 DHS-licensed personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities have completed universal baseline testing by the August 31 deadline.

“Pennsylvania’s long-term care system serves more than 127,000 people living in nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities. We must learn from experiences of the last six months and continue to strengthen prevention and response efforts as this pandemic evolves,” said Sec. Miller. “Protecting medically fragile and vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities requires constant vigilance, and this universal baseline testing is a critical step in allowing these facilities to know the status of COVID-19 in their facility that will inform mitigation efforts and steps necessary to keep residents and staff safe as we move into the fall.”

On June 26, Dr. Levine signed an expanded testing order, directing personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities to test all residents and staff at least once by August 31.

“Universal testing allows us to see a full picture of COVID-19 among some of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are pleased by the work done by the facilities and our partners to complete this. The assistance of partners such as the RRHCs, CVS Health, and Eurofins has been integral as part of this work.”

The Regional Response Health Collaborative (RRHC) Program has helped facilities complete testing and meet this requirement.

Launched in late July, the RRHC Program was established to provide clinical support, technical assistance, and education to long-term care facilities as they work to prevent and mitigate spread of COVID-19.

The RRHCs and the regions they serve are:

Southeast Region: Thomas Jefferson University in partnership with Main Line Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network University of Pennsylvania in partnership with Temple University Hospital, Inc.

Northeast Region: Geisinger Clinic Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inc.

Southcentral Region: The Pennsylvania State University

Northcentral Region: Geisinger Clinic

Southwest Region: UPMC Community Provider Services in partnership with Allegheny Health Network, the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, and the Hospital Council of Western PA

Northwest Region: LECOM Health UPMC Community Provider Services in partnership with Allegheny Health Network, The Jewish Healthcare Foundation, and the Hospital Council of Western PA



Facilities that have completed the baseline testing to date can be found here. Cases reported at personal care homes and assisted living residences are available here. This data is updated every Tuesday. Data on cases at other DHS-licensed facilities is available by county here.