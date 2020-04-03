Loan program to help businesses, workers affected by mitigation caused by COVID-19

A new loan program that was offered by the federal government will help businesses, employees and self-employed individuals affected by COVID-19.

The Paycheck Protection Program plans to offer loans to cover payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utility costs over an 8-week period for businesses affected by the coronavirus mitigation. These loans can be forgiven by the federal government if certain conditions are met, according to a news release from the state.

Businesses must maintain the number of staff and level of payroll and quickly rehire any employees that were recently displaced in order to qualify for the loan forgiveness.

The program is open to small businesses, veterans’ organizations, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors, so long as each entity has 500 or fewer employees.

The application period for small businesses and sole proprietors will open on April 3. Self-employed individuals and contractors can apply starting on April 10.

You can learn more details about the program by clicking here