Local animal shelters remain in operation during COVID-19

As many businesses are shutting down as a result of COVID-19, places like animal shelters are figuring out alternative ways to still find forever homes for their animals.

Places like the A.N.N.A. Shelter and the Erie County Humane Society are still operating as essential businesses, however, they are not letting the public into the physical building.

They are asking that potential adopters call ahead to schedule meet and greets with animals.

Nicole Bawol of the humane society added they have noticed a drop off in donations to the shelter.

“We’re just down to a bare bones crew. We’re working really hard, coming in, cleaning, feeding and giving meds to the animals. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to get through this and we appreciate the community support,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director, Erie Humane Society.

If you are interest in adopting, fostering, or donating to the humane society, you can do so on their website.