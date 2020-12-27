Local art studios and venues venture options through the pandemic

Many local art galleries and music venues have had to close their doors since the pandemic began.

Many art venues shifted towards virtual options in order to keep the community safe.

Artlore Studio, a local multipurpose artistic space in Erie, has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic and is looking for new ways to keep the community involved.

The owner of Artlore Studio said that the financial aspects have been difficult on everyone, including artists, but the community and some organizations have continued to show their support.

“The community has been the best at keeping I think small venues and artists even just standing during this, and a couple of other organizations who have helped out locally. Erie Arts and Culture reached out to quite a few people and that helped quite a bit,” said Stephen Trohoske, Owner of Artlore Studio.

The owner of the Artlore Studio added that online methods are a good way to keep the community involved until the vaccine is accessible to the public and people can return to larger in-person gatherings.