Local bar weighs in on the newly announced ban days before the holidays

As COVID-19 cases across the state continues to rise, Governor Tom Wolf takes a controversial step.

The state’s secretary of health announced a ban on the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants beginning on Wednesday night.

The Wolf Administration make that announcement today during the state’s update on the spread of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

With over 4,700 new positive cases announced today and the cumulative number of cases since March exceeding 314,000, the governor doubled down on the state’s efforts to defeat the spread of the virus by cracking down on social gatherings prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Closer to home, local bars are weighing in on the recently announced ban just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

We went over to Calamari’s on State Street to hear the reaction from the owner on this ban.

Historically, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest drinking days of the year. Restaurant owners said that they’re understanding of the ban, but this still will take a toll on sales.

It’s an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

This afternoon, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that restaurant owners and bars will halt sales from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve until 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to up to 50% capacity.

Along with this measure, a stay at home advisory has also been issued and goes into effect as of today November 23rd.

Dr. Rachel Levine is also asking people not to congregate for the holidays and stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out somewhere.