Local business continues paying salaries during COVID-19 pandemic

One area business has ensured that their employees will continue to receive their salaries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Erie’s Acoustic Sheep CEO said everyone that can work from home is now doing so.

For those employees who have to come into the physical building to work, they have been split up in order to maintain social distancing.

The company has also changed their shipping schedule from everyday to twice a week.

Since the pandemic started, Acoustic Sheep has been able to keep their staff of 25 fully employed.

“We are having to use kind of a creative solution to continue paying everyone their full salary because they are not able to work a full eight hour day. We’re using the bonus section to help supplement,” said Wei-Shin Lai, CEO of Acoustic Sheep.

The company CEO said the pandemic has made running the business difficult, but they are thankful for their staff’s help during this time.

