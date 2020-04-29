Local business owners prepare for yellow phase re-opening with restrictions in place

Local business owners are anticipating the re-opening of their stores in the next few weeks with restrictions in place.

This comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced that different regions across the commonwealth will re-open in stages. We spoke to businesses on how they’re preparing in a safe way.

Even though businesses had to close their doors to the public, owners have been hard at work in the past month gearing up to take all the necessary health precautions.

Rae Jean Catrabone, owner of Sandcille Spa, is making sure that once the spa re-opens, guests will have a relaxing and healthy place to de-stress from this pandemic.

“We’re trying to follow all of the CDC rules and really take every effort that we can to make sure that we contain anything that we brought into the spa,” said Catrabone.

Sandcille Spa will be implementing shield dividers to keep guests safe during treatments.

Employees will also be wearing shield masks, gloves and even taking your temperature just as a precaution.

“My primary concern is my employees and my clientele. We want to make sure that everyone feels really safe when they come here,” said Catrabone.

Across town, Mud Puppies Groomers is preparing to make sure that your furry friend has a clean and healthy place to go.

Groomers will also wear masks and gloves while with each dog and maintain a safe distance from each washing station.

“We will also be eliminating what we call “difficult dogs” that it might take a second person to restrain them to get their nails done or if they have difficult sensitive areas,” said Kimberly Hessong, Owner of Mud Puppies.

The Groomer also looks to allow enough time between appointments to clean and sanitize each grooming station.

Mud Puppies will also eliminate dog training for the time being in order to practice safe social distancing procedures inside the building.