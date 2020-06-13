Local business owners react to Erie staying in the yellow phase

Many owners of local businesses are feeling left behind as Erie County continues to stay in the yellow phase.

We talked to local business owners who are still waiting for the green phase in order to reopen.

Local businesses including fitness studios and restaurants are still waiting for the green phase. The owner of Erie Yoga said that though it’s been frustrating, this period has been all about making adjustments.

After 11 years of business, the owner of Erie Yoga said that when Erie County goes green, revenue may be close to what it was like when the studio first opened.

“When we first opened, you know ten was our goal, double digits was our goal to pay the bills and so we’re not even sure if we would offer classes in the studio once we get into the green phase whether it’s even going to be worth our while,” said Jill Murphy, Owner of Yoga Erie.

Murphy added that the guidelines for the green phase are unclear for fitness and yoga studios.

“Fifty percent capacity, but six feet apart, but for us we have yoga mats so what’s six feet apart? It’s a whole new can of worms that we open for all of these different fitness places,” said Murphy.

In addition to online classes, Erie Yoga offers outdoor classes on the weekends.

“We started outdoor classes in the parking lot here at the plaza so that’s been super fun, really well received,” said Murphy.

The owner of another local business said that he has also adapted to having additional seating in the restaurants parking lot.

“We’re just adjusting to what we have to do and deal with it. It’s all weather driven now,” said Kevin Camp, Owner of Colony Pub.

The owner of Colony Pub said that the regulations for the restaurants are always changing.

“It seems like everyday it changes and it’s very frustrating, like I said my heart goes out to those people who can’t do what we do here,” said Camp.

Many people are still wondering about Waldameer. We spoke to the president of the park about those plans.

The president of Waldameer said that he will not reopen until Erie enters the green phase, but they have no plans of staying closed for the summer.