Local business owners react to new COVID-19 restrictions

It’s not what business owners wanted to hear this afternoon. A new set of restrictions just weeks before the holidays, the biggest revenue season for many.

Governor Wolf said that the next three weeks are going to be crucial in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a new set of restrictions that business owners were not hoping for.

“24 hour notice, four o’clock before the dinner hour we have people coming into work and this is the news we’re telling them as they’re walking in. It was heartbreaking tonight and there’s going to be a lot of pain felt in the upcoming weeks,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of BrewErie.

Sirianni said that he will likely lay off 35 employees starting on Friday in response to the state’s restriction efforts.

Governor Wolf’s new orders will also prohibit indoor operations at gyms, but Irock Fitness Owner Matt Pribonic said that he’s getting creative with outdoor workouts.

“It’s really about delivering new ways to have fun activities, get excited about something and during this time of the year it’s hard because the weather is so bad,” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of Irock Fitness.

Outdoor fitness classes can continue, but all participants must wear a mask.

At the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, They’ve been preparing for these restrictions as cases soar in the county.

“We knew in all likelyhood that this was coming. Our team is ready to go. We’re deciding now, do we keep the ice up? Do we take the ice down?” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo.

Mitchell said no sports teams will be practicing at his facility during the new order.

Governor Wolf said that this is a reminder that we all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and do our part in the community.

The new order will take place beginning on Saturday and will end on January 4th of 2021.