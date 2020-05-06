Local business prepares for Phase Yellow reopening

As Erie County switches from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase, the governor has loosened the closure of some businesses.

One type of business that can reopen under the Yellow Phase is dog grooming. The owner of TLC Grooming says it has been hard being shut down for so long and that the lack of guidance has been disappointing from the state.

“The news was so back and forth, it was super frustrating. Like I said, most groomers or grooming shops live paycheck to paycheck. It was very difficult,” said Mike Amann, Owner, TLC Grooming.

When TLC Grooming reopens, customers are required to wear a mask inside the salon. They must also maintaining social distancing and a minimal contact drop off.