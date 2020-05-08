Local business prepares for Yellow Phase reopening

The Yellow Phase of the COVID-19 pandemic means some businesses here in northwest Pennsylvania are reopening today.

But for others, the struggle with the pandemic continues.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

Today, many businesses are ready to welcome back their customers.

At Cafe 7-10 on West 10th Street next to the Erie Playhouse they are taking every precaution to not open their doors just yet. They’ll be running their business a little differently.

Cafe 7-10 will plan on opening its doors very soon, but for now they are delivering orders Thursdays through Saturdays.