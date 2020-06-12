Local business speaks on struggles due to COVID-19

While outdoor seating has helped some businesses bounce back, others say it’s creating another road block.

One of the owners of Dominick’s explained that because she can’t have outdoor seating, her business is taking another hit as people go elsewhere to eat a sit down meal.

On May 28th, the company announced that they have faced many struggles due to COVID-19 and don’t know if they can keep their doors open.

“At this point in time, the bills are far greater than what we are bringing in, in revenue. We just don’t know how much longer… we are holding on just praying for a miracle, but at this point in time we literally probably think we are days away,” said Tina Ferraro, co-owner, Dominick’s Diner, LLC.