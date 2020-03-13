Local businesses in Erie impacted by COVID-19

A change of work flow is happening for businesses of all types due to COVID-19.

Typically, this is the time of year where small businesses get to feel excited about a boost of income coming in after the winter months. This year, that is not the case. Business at all levels are currently being affected by the growth of COVID-19.

“I can’t understate the impact that this is going to have on business owners, so we are going to sit down, we are going to try to predict what is going to happen. We may not be right about it, but at least we are going to be doing something and we can adjust that as we need to.” said Adam Williams, attorney.

Changes to day to day office work are happening all over. One large business making adjustments is Erie Insurance. The company released the following statement:

“In addition to the employee travel restrictions announced previously, we are advising employees who can work remotely to do so. Employees who are essential to agent and customer service will remain on site. This policy is consistent with Erie’s business continuity plans.”

But, this has a trickling effect, especially for the smaller businesses.

“That’s one of our biggest customers as a whole, so you know we are feeling the effects. I looked at our sales this morning and from last Friday and we are down 76% this morning.” said Hannah Kirby, owner of Ember and Forge.

In the midst of the new challenge, smaller businesses of all sorts are joining together to try and help find solutions.

“Some of the businesses have come through a slow season in the winter. They’ve exhausted their cash reserves and now they are going to be facing a declining rate of customers coming through the door. How do we come up with business strategies to help support those businesses.” said Sean Fedorko, co-founder of Radius CoWork.

One business we spoke to even explained that they’re looking to make adjustments when serving customers.

“We’re doing our best. We’re doing everything we can to make it as flexible as possible, so we’ll add the cream and sugar so you don’t have to touch communal items and we’ll try to step up. If you call ahead, we will run it out to you so you don’t have to come inside.”

So far, we have not heard of any downtown Erie business shutting down due to COVID-19.