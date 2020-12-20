Local businesses in North East team up to support the community

Local businesses in North East came together to make the spirits a little brighter for the community.

Several businesses including the Four Nine Thrift Store along with the Skunk and Goat Tavern teamed up on Saturday.

Folks in attendance could drive up and receive food, clothing and gifts just in time for the holidays.

The general manager of the Skunk and Goat Tavern said that this event continues to show why North East takes care of its own even during a pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost their job, they’ve had to move out of their homes into the homes of their parents, their kids, their grandparents. There’s a lot more families now that need help. That little extra bit if anything,” said Christina Davis, General Manager of the Skunk and Goat Tavern.

This is the sixth year that the event has taken place in North East.