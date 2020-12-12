Local businesses speak out after the first day of the new mandate order

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate has resulted in many local businesses having to shift their plans for the holiday events and operations.

We spoke to the business owners in Federal Hill and also to employees at one local restaurant about their plan to get through the next couple of weeks.

Governor Wolf’s mandate order went into effect on Friday December 11th.

“The biggest issue is inconsistency with customers because customers and people who support businesses they never know if they’re going to be open or closed or what’s going on and that can kill a business,” said Stephanie Klassen from Give a Crepe Erie.

Klassen said that the Erie Hill District collaborative had plans to host Holiday on the Hill.

However, due to the most recent mandate from Governor Wolf, the organization had to scale the event down.

“We put out an event that today was Holiday on the Hill and then we had to put out a retractive statement,” said Klassen.

However, Give A Crepe still teamed up with another local business on Saturday morning, Dragonfly Lake Scents. This way the business could still sell their locally sourced handmade bath and body products.

“Just give them a little taste of what’s available locally here in Erie. What is most important is that we come together as a community so if this is what it takes to make sure in 2021 things will be better than this is what we’re willing to do,” said Tenise Monterio, Co-Owner of Dragonfly Lake Scents.

The general manager of one local restaurant said that these are tough times for everyone, however the community’s safety is still a top priority.

“Constantly just being prepared when things happen like that. We just got to switch gears and focus on different areas when we’re still able to help people, feed people in the community and make sure everyone is still safe,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of The Cork 1794.

Many local businesses are now selling products and conducting operations online to comply with the mandate.