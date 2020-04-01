Local cannabis dispensary is taking COVID-19 precautions

One cannabis dispensary is taking extra safety precautions so they can still serve their customers.

Executives with Rise Erie say they have shortened hours and are now closed on Sundays.

To accommodate social distancing, they have been doing more online sales. In person transactions can take up to 30 minutes.

“Now when the patient comes in its a much more shorter process and now they are in the dispensary and by the time they get to the window to check out, there bag is ready for them,” said Tim Hawkins of Green Thumb Industries.

Hawkins says its too early to say if the pandemic has caused a boost in sales, but he does say there has not been a dramatic change in buying habits.