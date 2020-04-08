Local Catholic church bells to ring Sundays at noon throughout Easter season

Church bells will ring out and a new prayer will be offered across the Diocese of Erie on Easter Sunday at noon.

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico is asking that all Catholics in the diocese offer the prayer daily at noon.

He is also requesting that all parishes ring their bells each Sunday at noon through the Easter season. The season actually runs until Pentecost, Sunday, May 31.

The bishop says this initiative is a reminder to the community that we have hope in the resurrection. For centuries, bells have called people together to pray.