Local charter boat captain offers two hour sunset cruise giveaway opportunity for first responders

You can now say thank you to a special frontline worker with a sunset cruise on Lake Erie.

This is an idea from Charter Boat Captain Scott Hitz.

For the next few weeks his company “Your Sailing Adventure” will offer a free two hour cruise for six people.

Go to Your Sailing Adventure web page or their Facebook page to explain why your first responder should win.

“And I thought this would be one small way to give back and acknowledge those who have really helped us out,” said Captain Scott Hitz, Your Sailing Adventure.

The company will take entries until June 21st when a winner will be chosen.