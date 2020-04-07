Local church holding a drive thru Good Friday service

One church is holding a drive thru Good Friday service this week.

Pastors at Erie First Assembly Church said they wanted to do something special for Holy Week but also maintain social distancing to keep the community safe.

Lead pastor at First Assembly Church explained how the drive thru Good Friday will be executed.

“We put together something we call drive thru and prayer. So basically people can come on Friday April 10th between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. right to our church building and when they come through there will be stations where they can get these prepackaged communion,” said Nichole Schreiber, Lead Pastor of Erie First Assembly Church.

Schreiber added that this is a multi church event meaning parishioners from five other churches can drive through with all attendants remaining in their cars to keep a social distance.