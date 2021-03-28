Local church holds COVID friendly service for Palm Sunday

This is the first day of Holy Week and one local church held a COVID friendly service.

Community United Church held an in-person and virtual service for Palm Sunday today.

More than 20 people were allowed for in-person service and over 100 people are expected to join via Facebook live.

“We order palms every year and that’s in order to recreate his entrance into Jerusalem, but there is an irony to this story because the very people who cheer him on are his own disciples,” said Rich McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church.

McCarty said that next week for Easter they will reserve seats for 40 people for their Sunday service.