Local churches decide to return to virtual platforms as COVID cases increase

With an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Erie County, many local churches are suspending their in-person services.

We spoke to some local pastors about returning to streaming their Sunday services online.

Some local churches have suspended their in-person services for the rest of the year. One pastor at Fairview Presbyterian Church said that their congregation has switched from a hybrid method to a virtual service for the rest of 2020.

“I think it’s important that we’re offering options for the community right now at different comfort levels so people can still join in worship, and worship isn’t the only thing we’re doing right now, but we also have out reach and mission that’s still happening,” said Emily Zieg Lindsey, Pastor at Fairview Presbyterian Church.

Pastor Zieg Lindsey said that both church goers and staff have experience with live streamed services.

“We know we can do it because we did it before. We did it starting in March as soon as we had the shutdown orders from the government and that’s what we’ve been doing throughout the Summer. So we’re prepared for it. We have the technology for it. We have the volunteers,” said Lindsey.

Another pastor said that despite some members missing that in-person interaction, the switch to virtual is less daunting this time around.

“We went virtual on my Iphone which was all that we had at the moment and kind of had to learn the hard way about how to use it. It was a great tool. I won’t say that it was awful, but we were able to invest some funds both that our denomination helped us with and our own congregation invested into,” said Rich McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church.

Pastor McCarty added that with new technology, members of Community United feel confident about a temporary two week break and meet virtually to keep the community safe.

“With the rise in cases across the country, it’s very clear that we can do a little bit better than what we’re doing and we don’t need to shame or blame people if we can all just take this as a reminder that you know real lives are at steak and lets be reasonable for one another,” said McCarty.

Here is a list of churches that we know so far that have canceled in-person services:

Grace Church

Elevate Church

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Community United Church

First Presbyterian Church of Girard

If you know of any other churches that have canceled in-person church services, please send us an email at news@wjettv.com.