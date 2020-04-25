Local college professor designs face masks for medical frontline workers

One local college professor is helping protect medical workers on the COVID-19 frontline.

Last month Jason Williams, a professor of engineering at Penn State Behrend, helped design a 3D printable medical face mask shield.

Williams helped set up a local supply chain with several local companies.

In just two weeks, more than 50,000 face shields have been shipped to hospitals and first responders in three states.

“The other thing that became important with this is making use of this is not only getting this to first responders and people that would need this, but I also started using this as a teaching tool with my students,” said Williams.

All of the companies that are involved with this project are doing this at cost. The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority is helping with the funding and production.