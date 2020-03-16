Local colleges adjust to COVID-19

Local colleges and universities are continuing to be affected by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Students who attend Mercyhurst University are now being told to move off campus in order to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We have given them notice that they need to go home by Friday. We are going to help them get home in an orderly fashion and we know that there will be students who are international or come from hot spots that won’t be safe for them to leave, so we’ll make accommodations for them,” said Michael Victor, President, Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst is saying that even though they are asking students to leave campus, those students will be refunded in some way.

“We expect there will be reimbursement for room and board and we anticipate giving credit for freshman, sophomore, and juniors,” said

Classes are still in session, just online. Mercyhurst is joined by Edinboro, Penn State Behrend and Gannon University in that change, marking a challenge not only for the professors, but the students as well if they have questions.

“They sent out more detail in description of their emails, saying they slow the pace of the course down, so they didn’t have to deal with a lot of questions and that,” said Eli Tamez, sophomore, Penn State Behrend.

“It looks like they are having chat rooms or private messages and I guess email. For hands on stuff, I don’t know how they’re going to handle that,” said Timmy Musset, sophomore, Penn State Behrend.

Some professors are already thinking outside of the box on how they could demonstrate things needed for hands on projects.

“I shared a couple of tech tools to allow her to turn her work space into demo space within online. I think its just quickly finding out who your resources are and asking a lot of questions,” said Dr. Camile Dempsey, Assistant Professor, Edinboro University.

We asked Mercyhurst about this years commencement ceremony and they said nothing is decided right now. They will continue to monitor the situation.