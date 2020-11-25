Local community centers increase COVID-19 testing efforts during surge

It’s nothing new seeing COVID-19 cases spiking across the country and even here in Erie County.

More cases means a greater need for testing to help trace the spread. Community testing centers like the Booker T. Washington Center have seen an increase in testing.

All three community testing centers in Erie under MCIC have conducted 600 tests so far. Shantel Hillard, executive director of the Booker T. Washington Center says out of those 600 tests, 10-15 percent tested positive.

Now, since the holiday of a typical big gathering is here, many are taking the precaution by simply going to testing sites and getting their nose swabbed.

“This virus is no joke. It’s important that people come out and get tested and make sure that they’re protecting their loved ones as well as themselves,” said Shantel Hillard, executive director, Booker T. Washington Center.

“I have a lot of kids and family and I know Thanksgiving is coming. I don’t want to be around family anyway, I just want to make sure I don’t have it,” said Levond Lewis, resident.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays is when you will be able to get your free COVID-19 testing at the three MCIC community testing centers.

