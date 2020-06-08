Local community leaders and doctors team up to fight COVID-19 impact on African American communities

Erie leaders and doctors are teaming up to fight the impact that COVID-19 has had on many African American communities.

Erie leaders and doctors came up with a project called the Enhance Screening Project. This project will be located in three different locations in Erie; the Martin Luther King Center, Booker T. Washington Center and Quality of Life Learning Center.

One of the community leaders say this project is vital for these communities since they are being impacted the most during this pandemic.

The Enhanced Screening Project is expected to last for six months.