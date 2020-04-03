Local company focuses on feeding students during pandemic

While schools are closed, Metz Culinary Management is still busy feeding students.

During the pandemic, they are providing meals for any student in the community 18 and younger. Students can pick up the food at any Erie Public School, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Management says they have made 37,000 meals just this week.

“There are about 50 team members that are preparing food in the culinary center, a little bit at Erie High and then we distribute out into the schools where we have team members there passing out the food to the students and to the parents.” said Jenny Johns.

Normally, the district has funding that allows students to eat for free but during the pandemic, the National School Lunch Program has a sponsorship to pay for the meals.