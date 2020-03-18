Local company talks about COVID-19 impact

1  of  7
One local company is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Logistics Plus ships supplies around the country by freight and by plane.

CEO Jim Berlin says since so many businesses are closed, this makes everything harder. He says there are issues with finding drivers. Sometimes drivers show up to a place and they won’t let them in.

“We are a solution company, and this is posing really tough problems the world has not seen in a long time. We are being creative and nimble and reactive.”

Berlin says the only other times his company has faced issues like this was during 9/11 and in 2008.

He says they are following CDC guidelines and they have no plans to lay anyone off right now.

