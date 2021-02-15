Local couple gets vaccinated together on Valentine’s Day

One local couple who battled COVID-19 together got their vaccines together on Valentine’s Day!

Not only have they had the virus, but they also both served our country. Sue and Jeff Lahodny got their first shots at the Parma VA Clinic.

Jeff was in the Marine Corps and Sue was in the Air Force.

They say they are both grateful to get their doses together and help put an end to this pandemic.

The pandemic has put their post-retirement travel plans on hold, so they look forward to putting those plans back into motion when the pandemic is over.