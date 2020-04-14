Local daycare remains open so essential workers can continue to have childcare available

Playway Loving Child Care Center is one of the few childcare centers in the area that is still open to provide services for essential workers.

They are taking care of children, while their parents, essential workers, are out in the field.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

The daycare center wanted to do a good deed for essential workers by taking the risk to remain open. However, the center is cautious on how they’re handling the children.

The center has qualified for the business waiver and they are checking and logging temperatures of the children.

The owner of the daycare says opening the business isn’t for the center’s benefit. It is to benefit the essential workers that don’t have someone to watch over their child.

Before the pandemic impacted all of us, the center had a total of 65 kids aged six months of age to 12-years-old.

Now, the center has 40 children with eight teachers watching over them.

The center also uses protective equipment when dealing with the children.

The center says that even though they are the only center open, they are still taking measures to keep the children and the staff safe.