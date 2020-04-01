Local doctor reacts to new COVID-19 procedures

The COVID-19 virus has given rise to a debate within the medical community over resuscitating infected patients, regardless their wishes or their family’s wishes.

Medical Officials added that with the increased amount of hospitalizations, it’s important to always have an advanced care plan ready.

“You want to have a say in your care, because there will be a time that hospitals are so restricted that you can’t even get in a hospital with your loved one or family member to help make those decisions, so they’re going to go off of whatever documentation they have,” said Dr. Fred Mirarchi.

You can find an extended interview with Dr. Mirarchi on our website yourerie.com.