Local doctors work to combat Long Haul COVID; resources available locally

Since the pandemic began, some people have lingering symptoms weeks or even months after getting sick with COVID-19.

Now, physicians are still trying to understand why this is happening to only a percentage of cases.

A local Pulmonologist tell us Long Haul COVID or Post Acute COVID Syndrome is happening to about 20 to 30 percent of cases in the country.

Long Haul COVID is diagnosed when people experience symptoms after having COVID-19. Some of those symptoms include anxiety, fatigue, brain fog or muscle aches… to name a few.

To help combat these cases here in Erie, Saint Vincent is setting up a clinic at 204 W. 26th St. as a resource to help those affected.

The reason why these Long Haul symptoms are occurring is still unknown, but more research and attention is being brought to studying it.

“From East to West, other institutions are actually looking at this as well. The literature is actually increasing in terms of recognition of this, as well as other treatment options for treating Long Haul or Post Acute COVID Syndrome,” said Dr. Jeff McGovern, staff pulmonologist, St. Vincent.

As these cases continue to pop up, more institutions from around the country, including here in Erie, are looking into how to treat it.

A Pulmonologist at Saint Vincent says they are seeing more Long Haul cases in people who had mild symptoms while they had COVID-19.

“It’s usually the people who are not hospitalized, who’ve had a pretty benign course that had this syndrome. So it’s a head scratcher. It’s not like you’re really sick in the hospital and you have these prolonged symptoms. It’s those who have minimal symptoms,” said Dr. McGovern.

If you’re one of the many people experiencing Long Haul COVID symptoms you can call the Erie clinic at (814) 868-4755 for more information on dealing with the syndrome.