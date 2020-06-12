Local elected officials react to Erie County remaining in yellow phase

Erie County was one of the first to go yellow and now it is the county that has remained there the longest.

“We’ve tried everything to move around the Governor’s power to put us into the next phase and, unfortunately, we are unable to achieve that given his constitutional powers. Right now, we have a court case going on, hopefully the courts rule in our favor.” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

Another state representative explains that it’s been a united front to push Erie forward. There is one thing that those in Harrisburg point to that keeps us in the yellow phase.

“The data and so we need the data to change and the only way we know to change that is for people to start doing the things to stop the spread of wearing a mask, socially distancing and staying home as much as possible.” said Rep. Bob Merski.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also sharing her frustration to Governor Wolf’s decision through a statement, which states in part:

“Our businesses are doing a better job of following and enforcing the guidelines than people who are out on their own. And, the businesses that haven’t operated yet have been preparing. During the past couple of weeks, we have built and improved our resources at Erie County Department of Health. We have added more contact tracers. Staying in yellow is not helping us.”

One local senator is now looking to demand answers as to why the county cannot push forward.

“I am going to file a fairly extensive right to know request that involves our local health department, the state health department, PEMA, the Governor’s Office, and also the County Executive’s office because I want to know and get to the bottom of who is really making these decisions.” said Sen. Dan Laughlin.

Erie County is one of 21 counties that currently remain in the yellow phase. The hope for many is that come next Friday, Erie will get the green light.

Late Friday afternoon, JET 24 Action News received some updated data from local legislators. These numbers in this chart are compared with the eight counties that have moved to the green phase.