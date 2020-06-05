Local elected officials react to Erie County remaining in yellow phase

As of Friday, all 67 counties across the commonwealth are either in the yellow or green phase. 12 counties have been announced to enter the green phase next Friday, but Erie County is not included.

Entering the green phase are: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York counties. Governor Tom Wolf says that Erie County did not meet the metrics to enter the green phase.

Wolf saying that Erie County seems to be facing an outbreak of the virus and will send six contract tracers to help mitigate the virus.

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi spoke to local leaders and the governor about this blow to Erie County.

The governor’s administration not allowing Erie County to join 12 other counties to enter the green phase. This comes as frustration builds between local leaders and the governor.

“I have to start with the fact that I am extremely disappointed with the news I received yesterday that this community, Erie County, is not going green.” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dalkemper alongside State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Bob Merski, and Pat Harkins revealing frustration that Erie County will not move forward into the green phase. The elected leaders believe that Erie County did a great job at the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus early and that now seems to haunt the county.

“I struggle with the fact the state does see how well we’ve done, the systems we have in place and how we’re going to continue to do great work even going into the green phase.” Dahlkemper said.

Rep. Pat Harkins is at a loss for why the Wolf Administration has failed to answer questions about reopening Erie’s economy.

“I ran for this office 14 years ago to speak for people who don’t have a voice in Harrisburg and now I feel like I don’t have a voice in Harrisburg.” Harkins said.

Bob Merski, who was one of the first to support Governor Tom Wolf, saying his actions are “Ridiculous.”

“I feel like Harrisburg is keeping Erie County in detention and the outcome they’re looking for isn’t what is going to happen.” Merski said.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is calling for businesses to open despite Governor Tom Wolf’s orders.

“I am urging businesses to operate as if they were under the green phase today. I think the county is ready to handle really being able to handle those efforts here and effectively trace in Erie County.” Bizzarro said.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper seems to support Bizzarro’s words, suggesting the county may back off from enforcing yellow phase guidelines.

“At this point, like I said, we’re going to be looking at our resources and sending them out accordingly to what we think are the highest and greatest needs.” Dahlkemper said.

Governor Wolf’s press office sending the following statement on Friday, which reads:

“Erie County’s increased case counts over the last two weeks are cause for concern and the reason that Erie County will not be moving to green next week.”

Health Department director Melissa Lyon conceded that for Erie County to green, the number of new COVID-19 cases needs to level off or decrease. For the last week or two, the numbers continue to increase.