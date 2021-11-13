Local elementary school returns to virtual learning after spike in COVID cases

A rising number of COVID cases has sent students at one Erie elementary school back to remote learning.

Parents with kids at Grover Cleveland Elementary were notified of the change which began on Friday November 12th.

The letter also states that the decision was made in consultation with the Erie County Department of Health.

The school is now being cleaned and sanitized.

No word has been released on how many cases of COVID-19 were identified.

