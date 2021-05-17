Local elementary school writes thank you letters to frontline workers

One local elementary school is writing thank you letters to frontline workers today while thanking them for all that they do for the community.

About 400 students at Robinson Elementary School wrote the letters to area essential workers including first responders, educators, grocery store workers, postal workers, nurses and doctors.

The principal of the school said that the letters written today will be delivered tomorrow.

“We recognize that this year was gonna be quite a challenge for our kids coming back to school and we actually had an exceptional school year and I think we owe it to all of the people that are working day in and day out through this pandemic, and we just wanted the kids to be able to recognize all of those people so that we could be here everyday coming to school, learning the way we want to,” said Jennifer Hopkins, Principal at Robinson Elementary School.

The students will continue helping family members and people in the community as part of their Robinson Gives Week.