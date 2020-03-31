Local engineers developing new face shields for medical professionals

New face shields developed by local engineers. The design being sanitation friendly.

These face shields were created to be cleaned and reused by health care providers.

Medical professionals need these shields to protect themselves from liquid splashes.

“We are responding to the needs of hospitals at this time as we all know there’s a dire shortage of personal protective equipment including face shields,” said Ian Charanas, Director of Innovation and Technology at Case Western.

Three local engineers specialize in part development teamed up to fulfill this need, creating a new face shield for health care providers.

“The big difference here is ours is focused on being able to be mass produced so as we produce these we should be able to ramp up production to close 5,000 pieces per day just out of the current tooling,” said Jason Williams, Professor at Penn State Behrend.

One benefit of these face shields is how easily they can be sterilized so health care professionals can stay safe.

“Sterilization is a key and crucial aspect to PPE in hospitals,” said Ian Charnas,

And these face shields were designed specifically for easy sterilization. The engineers told us the face shields can be put in autoclave or cleaned using bleach or alcohol wipes.

The best part is that the pieces are locally sourced in Erie and Ohio.

“Really smoothly Blithly just stepped right up. They are handling all the suppliers. They’re handling all the orders even ramping up for assembly if need be,” said Williams.

Williams and the other engineers are proud they were able to make these shields in such a short amount of time. They plan on making about 5,000 each day.