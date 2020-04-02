Local first responders treated to lunch during COVID-19

First responders around the Erie area are being treated to lunch for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We stopped by the West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department as Lakeshore Teresa’s Deli brought nearly 15 trays of sandwiches and cookies.

The lunch will be distributed to other Millcreek based departments, feeding about 150 first responders.

“It help’s boots their moral. It’s nice to know the community is out there keeping all of these agencies and the hospital workers in their mind with a donation like this,” said Jim Rosenbaum, Assistant Chief.

“We need to give back. I’ve been in business 33 years, this community has been terrific in supporting us and it’s time for us to give back,” said John Calabrese, Owner, Lakeshore Teresa’s Deli.

Pete Zaphitis of Great Lakes Insurance sponsored the catered meal. Meal deliveries by Lakeshore Teresa’s Deli will continue for next couple of weeks.