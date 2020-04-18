Local florist creates effort to unite community spirit and unity

One local florist has created an effort to help boost the community’s spirit and unite us all as one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you noticed these green bows hanging around Erie? These bows are part of an effort by Allburn Florist along with the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

These bows are placed in order to help the community stand in solidarity. The bows are ready to go and cost about five dollars each.

“We came up with the idea of green. It’s spring, growth, life and vitality. Those are all the things we associate with Erie,” said Chris Ehrman, Owner of Allburn Florist.

Ehrman estimates they have sold several thousand green bows thus far.