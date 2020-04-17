Local florist is bringing the community together

One florist has created an effort to help boost the community’s spirit and unite as one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might have noticed green bows hanging around Erie.

Allburn Florist has joined forces with the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership to help the community stand in solidarity.

The bows are ready to go for $5.

“We came up with the idea of green. It’s spring, growth, life, vitality. Those are all the things we associate with Erie,” said Chris Ehrman, Owner, Allburn Florist.

Ehrman estimates they have sold more than a few thousand green bows.