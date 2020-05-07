Local florists give flowers to moms at the LECOM Senior Living Center

Breaking News
Four area florists are working to make Mother’s Day brighter for moms at the LECOM Senior Living Center.

This is how, with the delivery of 12 dozen lilies complete with vases to hold them.

These moms have been prevented from seeing family members due to visitor restrictions in place at all senior living centers.

So, the flowers are arriving at the perfect time to help lift their spirits.

“This little bit of sunshine from these wonderful flowers is just going to spread that wonderful feeling and that love that the community is really sharing right now,” said Sholin Montgomery, LECOM Senior Living Center.

The ladies say they appreciated their special gifts delivered during these difficult times.

