Local food pantries face major challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Local food pantries are working hard to feed those in need at a time when that need is growing.

Many people who have been working at a food pantry for years say that this pandemic has increased the need of food like never before.

Many food pantries are taking a big hit with this crucial time that we’re all facing. However, many people aren’t letting this unprecedented time stop their duties to serve the people.

“We can not access someone’s hunger needs. We can’t say that you don’t need the food because you don’t live in our area. We can’t service you. We don’t want to turn anyone away especially during a time such as this,” said Katrina House, Food Service Director for Community of Caring.

The mission might be to help everyone, but that’s getting harder to do with requests increasing dramatically.

We are being told that at some pantries it has doubled in the previous months.

Volunteers at the Bethany Outreach Center said that despite challenges, people are also helping people.

“Everybody when they see someone that’s in need they’re told they’re not able to carry their groceries home, they’re willing to drive them to their place,” said Mabel Howard, Executive Director of Bethany Outreach Center.

Social distancing can be a challenge for all, but it is also the new normal to which some are adapting, but for others it is difficult.

“We deal with mental health first so that plays a major factor because sometimes an individual doesn’t want to comply and it’s just difficult,” said House.

The Bethany Outreach Center has been depending on grants to get by.

The Community of Caring is looking to expand it’s budget while expecting to buy more supplies soon.