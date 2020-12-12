Local funeral home sees strain from recent spike in COVID-19 deaths

The recent spike in COVID-19 deaths has put a strain on local funeral homes.

Austin Brugger Funeral Homes said that when the pandemic started, the number of funeral requests was low.

In this past month alone, the funeral home has gotten five times as many funeral requests.

Brugger said that the arrangements are now done over the phone or on the computer.

Many normal practices have been changed including limiting private gatherings to only ten people.

“So the normal things that we would do to kind of plan for a funeral or any kind of private services even are often put off for a number of days just because those families are put under quarantine because they had contact with the person that had died,” said Austin Brugger from Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Brugger said that most of the deaths are coming from long term care facilities or nursing homes.