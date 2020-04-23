Local funeral homes speak on changes caused by COVID-19

The current COVID-19 pandemic continues to result in a lot of changes for everyone and sometimes change can be difficult.

Funeral homes have had to make drastic changes to adapt to “the new normal.”

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

It’s not a traditional funeral service, with many changes happening because of this pandemic. Many funeral homes are having to conduct funerals in an entirely different way than they ever imagined.

For example, gatherings are eliminated. Many funeral homes have set new standards because of social distancing guidelines.

But with the help of technology, many people are still able to show their respects.

“We would live stream services. We’re not only live streaming services in the funeral home, some of the churches we work with in the area are also live streaming,” said Austin Brugger, funeral owner, Brugger Funeral Home.

“It’s really heartbreaking when you’re telling a family that’s experiencing a loss to try to, you know, stay apart from each other, wear masks, but we do understand it is necessary to keep everybody safe,” said John Orlando, John R. Orlando Funeral Home.

Funeral homes use universal precautions when treating a body, treating each person as if they were contagious, which is standard practice.