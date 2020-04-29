Local garden center speaks about how COVID-19 has impacted business

For gardening stores, the springtime pandemic shutdown is a business killer.

The staff at Plantscape says they’ve had some curbside pick-up orders, but say most customers prefer to come in and look around.

They say sales are down across the board about 90%.

On average, May and June are the money makers for greenhouses, typically accounting for 70% to 90% of their income.

Meanwhile, some bad timing for a seasonal business is clipping into their bottom line.

“We’ve been prisoner to the weather, but that’s just Erie. This is something that is totally different than anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Claudia Urda, Owner, Plantscape.

The staff is hoping for the chance to open their greenhouses to the public on May 8th.