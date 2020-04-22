Local grocery store talks about their efforts to keep food in stock and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

It may be tough to find your favorite foods at the grocery store these days, but Sander’s Markets have you covered.

The family owned supermarket is going above and beyond for the community.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

Many North East residents have been depending on Sander’s Markets for supplies since other stores are running low.

Sander’s Markets is going above and beyond, supplying food by traveling all the way to Pittsburgh just to ensure the community has plenty of meat and other grocery items.

The family owned business has also been restocking the food pantry.

Also, all Sander’s Markets stores are ensuring customers stay safe while shopping.

During this pandemic all Sander’s Markets locations will be providing free sanitation wipes, gloves and masks for shoppers.