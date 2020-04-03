Local grocery stores implement changes because of COVID-19

Wegmans has implemented new changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the store says they have increased their cleaning efforts inside the store. You’ll notice additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

As for social distancing, there are now que lines to help ensure customers are not within six feet of each other.

The biggest change is that employees who wish to wear a mask can do so while working, something that is not currently recommended by the CDC.

Meanwhile, grocery chain Giant Eagle is opening early to help out first responders.

Giant Eagle stores opened one hour early at 6 a.m. for emergency responders, EMT, police and fire.

Officials at Giant Eagle say they will open an hour early every Thursday and Friday for first responders as a way to say thank you and to get them in and out and back on the job as quickly as possible.