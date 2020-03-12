Local gym talks cleaning routines amid coronavirus pandemic

Restrictions are being imposed by some organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses are stepping up their cleaning routines.

Fitness U is one of those places taking extra steps to prevent the spread of germs.

Fitness U Owner Matt Pribonic says the main thing is keeping the workout equipment and weights as dry as possible.

Workers are constantly spraying surfaces down with disinfectant spray, saying they are taking extra steps to clean wet areas like the showers and the pool area.