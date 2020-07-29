Local health care workers and community leaders write letter to community asking people to take preventative measures to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Local health care workers and community leaders have teamed up to write a letter to the community asking people to take preventative measures to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter to the community, signed by eight physicians and leaders representing the region’s various health systems, as well as Melissa Lyon from the health department, asks people of the region to do the following:

• Wear protective masks whenever you’re around others and wear them correctly (cover your nose and mouth) … do it for yourself, and do it for others.

• Wash your hands and clean high-touch surfaces often … make it a habit.

• Practice physical distancing everywhere, staying six feet apart.

• If you have symptoms that you think could be COVID-19 or a respiratory illness, stay home and call your doctor.

• If you feel you may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms, stay at home and call your doctor. That allows the best planning for possible testing and care.

• Finally, be kind to each other. A little more thoughtfulness, understanding, and tolerance for the inconveniences we are experiencing may be the best medicine of all.

You can download the full letter below: