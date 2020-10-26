Local health experts and residents react to COVID-19 spike in Erie County

Erie County is seeing a spike in the amount of COVID-19 cases.

Here is a look at what health experts are warning the community about as well as the reaction from local residents.

More than 50 cases were reported in just a three day span. This comes just after last Thursday when Erie County saw its highest daily number since June with 36 cases.

This caused health officials to remind residents of the protocol if you come into contact with another person who tests positive for COVID-19.

“The exposure criteria is that 15 minutes. They have now defined that further to 15 minutes within a 24 hour period where you were within six feet of that person,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Shears explained that if you find out that you have come into contact with someone who has COVID but were taking the precautions and were near them for less than 15 minutes, you should self monitor for 14 days.

“We recommend if people are unsure if they have had a significant exposure that they continue to ask around everyone that they have been in contact with,” said Shears.

Residents are saying how their fear is that people are beginning to lose sight of following CDC recommendations.

“It’s becoming a lot worse now with people not being safe. I think people need to be more serious about it, wear masks, keep clean and wash their hands, just take it more serious than they are now,” said Ahmielle Roberts, Erie Resident.

Other residents said that they believe in order to get this under control, it will take an unified effort.

“We need to all be on the same page and be like we are going to do this together or we are not and if we’re going to keep fighting back on masks. If we are going to keep fighting back on whatever cattle shoot we think we are being out into. If we don’t just decide and make our minds that we are going to work together then we aren’t going to advance anymore,” said Mary McCutcheon, Erie Resident.

The Erie County Health Department is warning residents that when leaving the house to consider everyone they come in contact with potentially has COVID-19.