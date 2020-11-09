Local health experts react to Erie County reporting a record high 79 cases of COVID-19

Erie County reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases today while hitting 79 cases.

The surge is impacting communities all around the region.

Here is what health experts are saying about this spike in cases. As the case numbers rise, so are the concerns.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that community spread is everywhere and is calling it a dangerous situation.

Erie County is reporting record high COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the county reported 79 new cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that this is alarming as the county reports 182 cases in just three days.

The community spread is impacting all age groups and demographics in the county.

“I don’t know if we will be having a shut down, but what it does say is that everyone in this community needs to be very contentious about following the guidelines. The basic guidelines of wearing a mask and keeping distance. This isn’t an either or, this is an and,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

A new death has also been reported in Erie County which brings the COVID-19 death total to 56 here in Erie County.

“We’ve been very prepared for months for this exact scenario. We have seen an increase in the region. We have seen an increase in hospitalizations in the City of Erie and so we are very prepared to flex up for whatever type of increase in hospitalizations that we would see. Early treatment and early identification to prevent the spread is going to be the key,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Health experts explained that if you are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive, you are to self isolate which means staying away from everyone including those in your own household.

“They should have a designated bedroom and bathroom if possible, but we know not all places are large enough for that. You want to be able to bring them food, but not eat with them,” said Dr. Nancy Weissbach, Chief of Infectious Diseases at St. Vincent Hospital.

There are currently 455 active cases. Since March, 2,675 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

As college students are getting ready to return home, it is encouraged that they either quarantine before returning to campus, or self isolate once back.